OTTUMWA — Despite the name of the event, 21 men vied for prizes at Saturday’s 25 Men Who Can Cook event at Bridge View Center.
It wasn’t a mistake. Bob Morrissey, a board member of Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, which organizes the event, said they intentionally reduced the number of chefs from 25 to 21 this year to allow for more spacing between tables due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the pandemic didn’t affect turnout from the public. Morrissey admitted to being worried about it six weeks ago, but as cases of the virus have come down in recent weeks, that concern lessened. “We just have a wonderful crowd. We’re tickled, really tickled,” he said.
The fundraising event for OSO, billed as the tastiest two hours in Ottumwa, also marked its 10th anniversary, and may have even found a new date. “We didn’t miss a year,” Morrissey commented. “The last one was in January 2020. We originally set our sites on March, then pushed back to June. We’re really glad we did.
“I think we’ll stay in the summertime, June or July,” he added, saying that there would be no need to worry about snow or ice impacting the event with a summer date.
The food didn’t disappoint, either. Morrissey said that each year, the judges have commented that the dishes get better and better. This year, he said, “The judges have told us, ‘Our job has been so difficult in making selections.’ They’ve really raised the bar.”
Results are as follows:
25 Men Who Can Cook 2021 results
|Place
|Name
|Dish
|Hobby Chef
|People's Choice
|First Place
|Bill Ward
|Pop Ice Cream
|Second Place
|Josh Husted
|Shrimp Kisses
|Third Place
|Matt Thompson
|Warrior Slider
|Ron Graeff
|Synonym Roll Cheesecake
|Pre-Dining
|First Place
|Alex Morley
|Japanese Arancini
|Second Place
|Brian Quinn
|Sourdough pretzel bites with Sriracha pepper dip
|Third Place
|Taylor Mast
|Popper Boat Bites
|Entrée
|First Place
|John Richards
|Chicken curry on a Jasmine rice pilaf
|Second Place
|S. Sean Six
|Blue corn bacon sope with al pastor pork
|Third Place
|Matt Thompson
|Warrior Slider
|Dessert
|First Place
|Bill Ward
|Pop Ice Cream
|Second Place
|Ron Graeff
|Synonym Roll Cheesecake
|Third Place
|Taylor Grimm
|Tres Leche Cake
|Professional Chef Division
|People's Choice
|First Place
|Michael Ludwig, Hotel Ottumwa
|Birria Queso Tacos and blackberry lime margarita
|Second Place
|David Keasling, Godfrey's Ale House
|Deconstructed Bloody Mary Lobster Ravioli
|Third Place
|Billy Wallace, Appanoose Rapids
|Ala braised short rib with parsnip puree and fried shallots
|Best Entry
|First Place
|Frank Tafta, Hearthstone, a ministry of Wesley Life
|Bringing on the Y.U.M.
|Second Place
|Thomas Roberson, Appanosse Rapids
|King Kong Roll
|Third Place
|David Keasling, Godfrey's Ale House
|Deconstructed Bloody Mary Lobster Ravioli