City of Ottumwa director of community development Zach Simonson figures it's all going to be cyclical for the next eight years.
Worried? Yes. Panicked? Not really.
A few months after rolling out the Mission 500 program along with the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, Southeast Iowa Dream Center, Habitat for Humanity, Rippling Waters and other partners to build 500 dwelling units by 2030, the city is off to a good start, with 108 units slated to be built as part of the Bonita Avenue project alone.
Even though that's almost 20% of the program's goal, there are signs of turmoil on the horizon as the city seeks to solve its housing crisis. Interest rates are creeping up right along with construction costs, leading to some inflation.
"The only thing that scares me is the macroeconomic stuff," Simonson said in an interview last week, discussing the city's housing goals, ideas and future endeavors. "I don't know what's going to happen there, but it's a little bit opportunity-driven. We have to think about how we build even in a bust year.
"We still want to have a steady amount of single-family homes going up," he said. "But we're not going to do it if it creates a bubble like it did in 2008. That's something we have to look at."
On the way to 500
When the city council approved the Bonita project, it put a nice dent in the city's goal of reaching 500 units in a decade's time. But the Bonita project, which has all or most of the three buildings constructed, will consist of apartments, and Simonson sees the real value in single-family properties which are hard to come by depending on where one sits on the income scale.
Simonson sees a lot of people "settling," and the overarching goal is to end that.
"Some families might earn more money and could afford to live in a house more modern, with more of the things they want. But they can't find that house," he said. "So they're settling, but they're also able to outcompete someone for something less than they want.
"We call it the 'missing middle.'"
The 'missing middle'
In addressing the housing situation in the city, Simonson said finding affordable housing for middle-income families is one of the key points of Mission 500. Price range across all income levels is a priority, but more so for those in the middle-income bracket, who are priced out of homes by upper-income earners, and then outbid lower-income earners even if it's the house they don't want.
"Our goal is to reach all price points, but we're not going to treat all those as sacrosanct," he said. "We're targeting every category, without trying to neglect market-rate, single-family homes. We want to sort of pull all the levers."
Part of addressing that affordability is developing infill, which is taking existing, bare lots and constructing housing. The downside to that is that most lots in Ottumwa are small, so space can be limited. However, the city is working to create demos of potential housing so potential buyers can get more bang for the buck.
"So we have a lot of what I call 'swiss cheese' neighborhoods, where we've demoed a house here or there. These blocks sort of have gaps, and infill development will help us fill those gaps," Simonson said. "The advantages are that the streets are already there, the sewer is already there. There's usually proximity to a school or other amenities that cause people to live there in the first place.
"The disadvantages are usually the value of homes in that neighborhood," he said. "It's not necessarily as high as a new home, and there are constraints on the size of the lots."
Simonson pointed to a demo the Mission 500 group came across when creating their 2022 Housing Plan. It's a "medium density infill development" project that the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, used to address its "missing middle" issues. Essentially, it's a targeted project that could create duplexes and fourplexes.
"I'm really excited about that because I don't know that it's been done a whole lot of other places," he said. "We're going to have some designs for middle-density infill prototypes, which are two, three, four units on a lot, townhome concepts for doing attached lots. Basically, a lot of different things that will fit the types of lots we have.
"And then we're going to make those available by taking out the design costs, site-review costs, and even look at incentivizing the first couple of these projects," he said. "And we've also changed the zoning code so that you can build these on almost any infill lot in the city."
Getting creative
For the time being, the city has looked for other ways to address housing, and has used existing buildings to carve modern housing.
For example, the city received a $300,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Downtown Housing Grant to build a four-unit apartment on the upper story of the Capitol Theater.
Also in the works, though Simonson couldn't announce many details, is the potential for housing in Hotel Ottumwa. The hotel has a potential developer from Davenport willing to further develop the property, even though the hotel already has space for extended-stay guests.
"I love this one, and I think that would be really neat to get that to come together," said Simonson, who noted it would create 64 units in the downtown area. "I think it would be a really big boost to downtown. I think one of the things that drives us is that we want to have a vibrant downtown, but it's also more energy-efficient because the utilities are there and you don't have to go out and pave lane miles or new road, etc.
"We're also conscious that Ottumwa was built out for 40,000 people at one point, so we're at 25,000 now, and we don't necessarily need to sprawl to build new housing."
Simonson does see the potential for subdivisions in the future. He said discussions have been in the works about potential development near Quincy Avenue, as well as the vacant ground where Walsh Catholic School was located near Indian Hills Community College.
And then there's the old St. Joseph Square site, which has sat dormant for years with Blackbird owning the ground and in financial difficulties.
"In the first two cases, we've had discussions with owners who are somewhat interested, and the other case we could find an owner that would be somewhat interested," he said. "It's a lot more efficient when you can build a lot of new houses at once in a subdivision. And we want new single-family homes. I love multi-family homes, but single-family homes are the best way to build wealth in this country, and we want to see families owning their own home."
Incentives for owners
Simonson said some potential homeowners "are leaving money on the table" when it comes to the incentives for development. The city has a tax-abatement program in place, where a homeowner can get a 100% abatement for three years for a single-family home, and there is a sliding scale over 10 years for a multifamily property, with the first two years being 100% abatement.
"If you do anything that increases value by 10%, you are eligible for tax abatement for three years. And a lot of folks weren't taking advantage of that," he said. "I think that can be something that drives activity. I also think having a higher abatement for multifamily will help us avoid looking at tax-increment financing rebates for more projects for every project.
"TIF is something we're still willing to use for the right project," Simonson said. "When they fit the project and are in the right area, I think that can be a really powerful tool."
In addition to the tax abatement, the city also has the Built Ottumwa program where anyone who build a new single-family home worth at least $125,000 can receive $10,000 grant.
"That's a program that's worked in Marshalltown, some other communities, and we want to be competitive on that," Simonson said. "Anybody who builds a new single-family home can get that, but we just ask at the time of the permit that you tell us who's going to get that. That check can go to the owner, it can go to the builder, but it's meant to help close that gap on what it costs to build and what it's worth when you're done building it."
The wish list
Simonson said some possibilities for development emerge out of brainstorming sessions, but he's also thought of some on his own that he believes would be ideal, in addition to Hotel Ottumwa..
"One I'd like to see is the old YMCA building," he said. "That building really needs help. One I would love to see take off is the old cigar factory by the depot. That's on my wish list, especially when we talk about the transit-oriented development coming together in that area. I think having 15 to 20 apartments in that building would be really cool.
"And then just getting housing a long the riverfront. I think that'd just be a game-changer," he said. "The hydro plant parking lot could be a dynamic place. I know being right along the river makes people nervous, being right by the rail it's a little loud, it's got the high-pressure large water mains in there, the sanitary sewer in there. We can do mixed-use with something commercial on the first floor that people liked. I mean, the views would be great from those apartments.
"I also think townhouses around the Oxbow on Richmond. I think putting housing into the mall is an interesting idea," he said. "I'd say the biggest clientele in terms of foot traffic at the mall is older folks that like to walk the mall. I bet there are seniors that would love to live in a townhome unit on the backside of the mall where they can go and walk the park, or if it's raining, can walk the mall."
And ...
"There are a lot of things I'd like to see," he said.
The near future
Simonson is pleased with the direction and committee that many partners have showed in addressing perhaps the city's toughest challenge, and he believes more good things are on the way.
"I think in the next year, we're going to see some new ideas start to bear fruit," he said. "I'd like to see the Build Ottumwa $10,000 grants, and see people come in and take on projects because that incentive made the difference between building in town or the county, or the difference between building in Fairfield.
"I'd like to see the middle-density infill prototypes that we're working on, see those first pilots underway," he said. "I'd just like us to be a community of strong neighborhoods, and do the things to help foster a sense of place in our neighborhoods."
