OTTUMWA — Tom Lazio and Rick Johnson identified a need over two decades ago.
The result was River Hills Community Health Center, and it exceeded either's expectations.
The health center celebrated its 20th anniversary Thursday, albeit a year late because of COVID-19, during a ceremony at the health center in Ottumwa. The celebration was paired with a going-away celebration for Johnson, who is retiring soon as CEO after 16 years.
"This is my hometown, and I just really liked working here, and there were a lot of things I'd like to see River Hills do," said Johnson, who will be staying on a little longer than he planned, likely into October. "Over the years we've done things with a lot of good help.
"It wasn't just all me. I had a great team and a great board of directors," he said. "We accomplished a lot of things collectively, and I'm really proud of where we're at today."
Where the health center is today is far from where it started. It opened in 2000 with 16 staff members; it now has 200 employees and 10 clinic sites in a five-county area. The last decade, in particular, has seen a broad expansion of services across the region.
But it couldn't have happened without either Johnson or Lazio being proactive. Both spotted the need for health care for low-income residents, and that is one of the draws to River Hills. It's sliding-fee payment scale works for most residents.
"We had a lot of children and families that needed medical care, and there was that real need in the community," said Lazio, one of the original members of the board of directors. "We had so many people who were either on Medicaid or under-insured. And we really wanted to provide more services, both medical and dental, because dental was as hard to get as medical."
Johnson agreed, saying that poverty was a big driver in creating the health center.
"There were a lot of people who couldn't qualify for insurance," he said. "One of the nice things about being federally qualified is that we can have a sliding-fee scale based on monthly gross income. So I knew there would be a lot of uninsured patients that would be able to finally get quality health care."
River Hills' smorgasbord of services not only include general practice and dental, but it also includes family planning, pediatric, teleheath and behavioral health services. It's the fourth-largest health center in Iowa.
However, some of River Hills' best days have occurred this year. In July, it opened a pediatric clinic in Oskaloosa, and in April was awarded a perfect score in an audit of all of its services, ranging from financial statements to patient care.
"None of us really knew what a federally qualified health center was, to be honest," Johnson said of the center's early years. "And when we learned what we could do, (Health Resources and Services Administration) gave us a lot of flexibility and creativity on what services we could provide to the area. The flexibility and control was nice because we could offer services that we really need in southeast Iowa."
Johnson believes the behavioral health services will continue to expand, considering four schools already partner with the center to address those needs. But he also believes the center can offer more services as well.
"We have a lot of patients ask us for other services, or whether we can contract with somebody to bring in things like podiatry, chiropractic, and vision," he said. "Our biggest problem right now is we need more space to add extra services.
"I'm real hopeful in the next three to five years that River Hills will be able to do that. We are really here to support and provide services to everybody," he said. "Hence, the name 'community health center.'"