OTTUMWA — Attlantic Bottling Company is getting a new Ottumwa facility.
Construction on a new 4,500-square-foot facility is set to begin by the end of the year with completion expected in March 2022, allowing for the Coca-Cola production company to grow in the area. Once complete, all employees working at the location on Gateway drive will relocate.
The new facility will be built on 3.16 acres in the airport complex. The lot was purchased from Indian Hills Community College in September for $39,500, according to public land records documents.
“We are grateful for the current employees that have put in the work to create confidence from the Tyler Family and Atlantic Bottling,” said Rachel Kruzich, general manager for ABC in Ottumwa. “The new location of the building will create better accessibility as well as other advantages that we will see immediately.”