The U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade allows states to decide abortion restrictions, if any.
Because Iowa does not have a "trigger ban" or "trigger law" in place, abortion is still legal in the state. The state legislature would need to take further action before abortion is further curtailed in the state.
Currently, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, except to save a patient's life or "prevent substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function."
On June 17, the state's conservative majority overturned a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared access to abortion a "fundamental" right under the state constitution. This decision allows a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion procedure to go into effect immediately.
State and local government officials provided statements on the Supreme Court's decision Friday. The Herald also reached out to local government officials and political parties in its coverage area for comment.
Gov. Kim Reynolds:
“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa):
“I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life. This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa):
“Today’s decision recognized that the weak legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade has done more to provoke conflict than to resolve it, as the late Justice Ginsburg observed. In a meticulous and well-reasoned opinion, the court dispensed with a flawed precedent, as it has rightly done in landmark decisions throughout history.
“For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life – a right that must be protected.
“This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges.
“Regardless of your views on this issue, or any other issue for that matter, we all should respect the role of our impartial judiciary and the decisions that it renders. We’re blessed to live in a country where the people play a leading role in how we are governed. The people can advocate for policy priorities in the public square, the halls of Congress and at the ballot box, as so many pro-life Americans have done throughout the past five decades. Seeking to intimidate or attack the court or undermine its credibility because of an outcome that you don’t support is not the answer.”
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02):
“Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual states to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn. As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn. Just as I did when I was a State Senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services.”
Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa
"This victory at the Supreme Court is indicative of the long hard fight to protect the unborn. Roe was wrongfully decided from the start. States should have always had the power to make laws that protected innocent life.
"The Republican Party of Iowa stands committed to defending the most important freedom we have, the Right to Life. While this decision is a huge victory, the fight to protect the unborn must continue on. For the coming months, Democrats will be relentless in trying to intimidate judges and politicians. We must stand strong."
Ross Wilburn, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party:
“It is a dark day for freedom in our nation as we reckon with the consequences of a 50-years-long vendetta against the freedoms protected by Roe v. Wade.”
“Iowa Democrats will continue to fight for every Iowan’s right to decide for themselves if, when, and with whom they want to have a family. And this decision has only strengthened our resolve to see these personal freedoms restored.”
“The majority of Iowans and Americans believe that abortion should be legal. Democrats in the U.S. House have voted multiple times to write the protections of Roe into law, but Republicans in the Senate block it every time.”
“We must elect Iowa Democrats at every level of government in order to protect abortion rights. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans will do everything in their power to outlaw abortion in our state.”
“This fight is not over – and I’m proud to stand alongside the Iowans organizing for a future where our personal freedoms are protected.”
Louise Esveld, chair of the Marion County Democrats
“There's a lot I would like to say. I'm heartbroken today. I am heartbroken for all the women who are already faced with really, really difficult decisions, who now have to make those decisions under the cloud of the involvement of our legislature and our Supreme Court. These decisions are decisions that should be made in the privacy of one's own counsel in consultation with their physicians and their spiritual leaders. This is not a decision that should be made by our courts and our lawmakers. They have no right in our uteruses.”
The Marion County Republican Party, Sen. Ken Rozenboom (R) and Rep. Jon Thorup (R) did not respond to the Herald in time for publication when asked for comment. Rep. Dustin Hite (R) declined to comment.
Associate editor Emily Hawk and staff writer Channing Rucks contributed to this report.
