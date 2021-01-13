OTTUMWA — Absentee ballot requests for the special election in Iowa Senate District 41 are due at 5 p.m. Friday.
The form is located on most county auditor websites but also on the Secretary of State website.
Only residents of the district are allowed to vote in this election, which will take place Jan. 26, and features Democrat Mary Stewart running against Republican Adrian Dickey to finish the term vacated by Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who was voted into the U.S. House of Representatives.
Voters are only required to submit one request. Ballots will then be mailed out as soon as they are available.
According to the Davis County auditor's website, ballots will be available next week, and early voting will can be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. once ballots become available.
The district covers all of Davis and Van Buren counties, but only certain areas of Wapello and Jefferson counties.
In Wapello County, the townships of Competine, Pleasant, Dahlonega, Green, Agency, Keokuk and Washington are included in the district, as is the entire city of Ottumwa, and the cities of Agency and Eldon.
In Jefferson County, the townships of Center, Polk, Black Hawk, Penn, Locust Grove, Des Moines, Liberty and Cedar are included, along with the city of Fairfield, Maharishi Vedic City, Libertyville, Batavia, Packwood and Pleasant Plain.
Polls will be open on Jan. 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and voters can register on election day by providing a valid form of identification. However, absentee ballots must be postmarked by midnight on Jan. 25 or be hand-delivered to the office before polls close on election day.
In 2018, Miller-Meeks defeated Stewart by 808 votes to win the state senate seat. Miller-Meeks then eked out a six-vote win over Rita Hart for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District to the U.S. House.