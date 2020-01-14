OTTUMWA — Voters in the Pekin school district can now cast absentee ballots for the upcoming special election.
The special election is set for Jan. 21 to fill a pair of vacancies on the school board. Katie Keith and John Joseph Greiner are seeking a place on the board for district five. Three candidates, Jill Silvers, Jared Schulz and Shawn Echelberry are seeking at-large seats.
Wapello County residents within the Pekin school district will vote at the Highland Center Township Hall, 9906 Highland Center Rd. The site is the only one available on election day. Those who choose to vote on election day will need to bring proof of identity.
Absentee ballots may be cast at the Wapello County Courthouse at the auditor’s office through Jan. 17.
Those in need of further assistance can contact the auditor’s office at (641) 683-0020 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.