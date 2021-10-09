OTTUMWA — Absentee ballots for the upcoming city/school elections in Wapello County are not yet available, and voters must submit a written request for an absentee ballot.
A request must be received by the Wapello County Auditor's Office no later than Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. On Election Day, an absentee ballot must be received by the office by 8 p.m., and postmarks do not apply.
Early voting begins Oct. 13, or 20 days before the election. The pre-registration deadline to vote is also Oct. 18 by 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Kelly Spurgeon or Danielle Weller in the auditor's office at (641) 683-0020.