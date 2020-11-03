DES MOINES — Open enrollment for Marketplace health insurance, available through the Affordable Care Act, has begun and runs through Dec. 15.
Due to an expected high volume for enrollment this year, health insurance navigators say residents should call early to get an appointment to learn about their options.
Financial help is available when signing up. Those already enrolled will have new plans and prices available and can pick a new plan or re-enroll in their existing plan.
Iowa residents can call 515-978-9570 to reserve a telephone appointment. Consultations are available by phone or through a Telehealth option; there is no charge for enrollment assistance.
For more information, visit www.acanavigator.com.