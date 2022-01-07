OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education will take up several action items during its first meeting of the new year Monday at Career Campus.
Among those items are setting public hearings for the HVAC project at Evans Middle School, as well as the Evans Multi-Purpose Facility Building. Both are tentatively scheduled for the Feb. 14 meeting.
Other action items include approving price quotes for exterior signage at the high school, Evans, Pickwick Early Childhood Center and James Elementary.
The district will also be recommended to approve a $750,000 contribution toward the construction of the community indoor athletic facility.
The board also will receive an informational presentation regarding the new Welcome Center next to Career Campus.
Also on the agenda is an early resignation incentive for personnel so the district has the ability to plan for anticipated opening for the 2022-23 school year. The incentive requires licensed personnel who are not eligible for the early resignation incentive to notify the district by March 1 if they intend to resign at the of the school year. The incentive would be $2,000 to be paid out with the employee's last paycheck in June of the current fiscal year.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., and will be live-streamed on the school district's YouTube page, as well as Facebook Live.