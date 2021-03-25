OTTUMWA — A new 10-episode podcast shares the story of Active Ottumwa.
“A Community on the Move: The Story of Active Ottumwa” shares the successes of the program, the impact the program had on residents of Ottumwa, strong relationships that blossomed out of it, and some of the challenges the program overcame
The podcast includes input from community members, Active Ottumwa participants and University of Iowa researchers with each episode focusing on a different component of the project.
The show is available on your preferred podcast platform or at https://anchor.fm/active-ottumwa. Episodes are released weekly on Thursday mornings.
For more information about Active Ottumwa, contact Becky Bucklin at rebecca-bucklin@uiowa.edu.