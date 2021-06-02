OTTUMWA — Active Ottumwa is resuming in-person activities for the first time in more than a year.
Several activities led by the organizations physical activity leaders are slated for June at no cost.
A walking group led by Pam Ward runs from 8:15-9:15 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Participants should meet in the parking area behind Herberger’s at 8:15 a.m. or the Jimmy Jones Shelter at 8:30 a.m.
On Mondays, Peggy Wixom will lead a walking group from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bridge View Center, and a trail walking group will be held from 6-7 p.m., led by Brandy Vanderpol. Participants should meet at the entrance to The Beach Ottumwa on Church Street; in case of inclement weather, the group will move to the mall.
From 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Denita and Gary Brooks will lead a dog and walk, meeting on the patio of Bridge View Center.
Tai Chi, led by Mary Hart, will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays in the Quincy Place Mall behind Herberger’s. Class will be canceled if there is inclement weather.
Participants are encouraged to follow CDC recommendations for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 or having recent contact with somebody with the virus should stay home. Leaders will have a waiver to fill out at the first activity participants attend.