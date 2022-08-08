OTTUMWA — Emery Entertainment, Inc. presents An Evening with C.S. Lewis at the Bridge View Center Theater on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at BridgeViewCenter.com. Special discount offers are available on Bridge View Center’s Facebook page, and groups of ten or more can call 641-684-7000 for a special rate.
The year is 1962 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. They are about to experience a captivating evening with a man whose engaging conversation and spontaneous humor made him one of the great raconteurs of his day. Seated in his living room, he recalls the people and events that inspired his thoughts and shaped his life; of his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien, why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles, how he came to embrace Christianity and of the American woman who turned his life upside down.
David Payne’s An Evening with C.S. Lewis has proved to be an enthralling theatrical experience, one which has led many thousands to discover, or rediscover, the continuing impact of a man who died over 50 years ago and whose collected works made him one of the literary giants of the 20th Century.
To learn more about David Payne, visit www.aneveningwithcslewis.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.