OTTUMWA — An adult present at the Wapello County Expo received a positive COVID-19 test result, according to Craig Leager, regional director the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
The Wapello County Extension Council and Wapello County Expo Board received information this week, though all attendees pre-registered for the daily events had daily temperature screenings.
The adult was not a volunteer and it is unknown the degree of close contact (within 6 feet) the individual had with program participants.
“We received notice that an adult who was present at the Expo on July 12 for the royalty pageant and July 17-18 for the beef events received a confirmed positions test on or about July 22,” Leager said in a statement. “The adult reported no COVID-19 symptoms when present at the Expo, and this individual consulted their healthcare provider regarding symptoms on or about July 20.”
The extension council and expo board are contacting everyone who had pre-registered on one or more of the dates and provided contact information.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the council and the board are providing notice so people who attended the expo can monitor their health and consult current CDC and public health guidance,” Leager said. “We encourage you to contact public health or a healthcare provider with questions.”
The expo board thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the Expo location before and after each event, including all potentially impacted areas.
Attendees with questions about possible exposure may contact public health, their healthcare provider, Wapello County Expo Board president Larry Sample (641-777-6263), or Wapello County Extension Council chairperson Elaine Heisdorffer (elaine.heisdorffer@gmail.com).