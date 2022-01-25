FAIRFIELD — Four members of Fairfield's seven-member city council supported a statement of intent that outlined the city "stands for values of diversity, equity, fairness, inclusion, and justice."
The council had tabled the policy statement at their last meeting, which included comments that drew the ire of many in and outside of the Fairfield LGBTQ community, as well as the ACLU of Iowa.
Council member Judy Ham drew most of the criticism, after expressing concern that passing the statement would allow for sex trafficking, pedophilia and child grooming.
The resolution is a statement that Fairfield "welcomes all people and recognizes the rights of individuals to live their lives with dignity" and won't discriminate based on race, sexual orientation, gender, age or other items.
It does not carry the force of law, though discrimination is illegal through Iowa and federal law.
"We've been affirming it year after year," city attorney John Morrissey said.
At the Jan. 10 meeting, Morrissey said Ham was "probably right on some of those things she says" but that he didn't believe the policy was opening the door to sex trafficking, pedophilia or child grooming.
While mayor Connie Boyer had drafted an updated resolution, the council ultimately approved the statement of intent that was first presented to the council on Nov. 22 and was on the table for approval at the Jan. 10 meeting.
Council members Ham, Katy Anderson and Doug Flournoy voted against the resolution. Before her no vote, Anderson, who was absent from the Jan. 10 meeting that included Ham's comments, requested the council table it again so she could look into it further.
"There were things that were very courteously brought up in the emails to us that I personally need to research because I'm just naive I guess," Anderson said. "I need more time to look into this, personally, before I can feel like I've given an educated approval or disapproval."
Flournoy said it would be a mistake to pass a document by a split vote. He believed the new statement covered more classes than the first document and addressed concerns raised in the community. He also said approving a resolution that stated the city would not discriminate based on immigration status, he would be breaking his oath of office.
Council member Paul Gandy said the council had ample time over months since it was first presented to the council. He, Tom Twohill and Elizabeth Estey pushed against delaying approval of the intent any further.
"If we really wanted to change it, or really had a serious interest in modifying it, I think the thing to have done would have been back in November, when we knew it was available, to make that approach," Gandy said.
Ham pushed for a further delay to allow more opportunity for those against the ordinance to speak.
"Every time we are told, 'Just keep your mouth shut, just get along, just do,'" Ham said. "And there are those who do want to have a voice. They're finding their voice and they're not going to stay quiet and say just because it's always been affirmed, we need to affirm it again."
Only two of those who spoke on Monday were against adopting the policy.
Rick Shaddock, a Fairfield resident who said he is a card-carrying member of the NAACP, said "we should just get over this skin color thing. We're all people of color."
He argued the proposed letter of intent "sounds kind of anti-white," and said Iowa was never a slave state and sent 11,000 to fight against it during the Civil War. Ultimately, Shaddock chalked up the intent to an effort he said is being undertaken by billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros and the Communist Party of China to "divide and conquer America — set us against each other."
Shaddock advocated for discrimination, saying "we discriminate every day, when we go to Hy-Vee we discriminate against bad apples. Everyone in this council was elected due to discrimination by the voters, it wasn't a random lottery drawing."
Another resident, Matthew Rowe, compared the letter to a Trojan horse — the large wooden horse said to have been used by the Greeks built to deceive their way into Troy and end the Trojan War.
But other speakers supported the ordinance and condemned comments made by Ham.
"We won't stand while you equate queer and trans folks to ... perverts, groomers and sex traffickers," said Hannah Maselli, a Fairfield resident who identified as a member of the queer community. "The letter is unobjectionable. It doesn't even go as far as Iowa law already requires. And although the law should not need reiterating, apparently it does."
Eric Schaffer, a resident of Fairfield since 1988 who holds a doctorate in psychology, said almost all pedophiles are men "and only a tiny fraction are homosexual."
"Homosexuality and pedophilia are not related," he said. "There is no 'P' in LGBTQ."
"I am here to show you that discrimination is still alive and well in this country, said Scarlet Riddle, who moved to Fairfield five years ago and identified as a lesbian. "I've been told by men that they can fix me. I've seen my trans friends be told that they are not valid. My gay friends could not legally get married until as recently as 2015 when it was federally passed."
Alison Stimson, a Fairfield resident who identifies as a transgender woman, said the statement of intent was important.
"It's easy to dismiss them as empty, performative gestures — something the woke left uses to distract hardworking people from real issues, like taxes," Stimson said. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Statements of intent are important. They are important because legal and civil systems are made up of both hard and soft parts, just like we are: a hard skeleton of rules and soft tissues of conventions and attitudes."
Jonathan Walton, from the Maharishi International University's Queer Coalition, said Ham's comments at the Jan. 10 meeting were a "flat contradiction of the reputation of Fairfield, and prove definitively that we, the community, need this commitment and writing."
Alex Thole, a student that recently came to Fairfield High School and identified as a female to male transgender, said his experiences in school had improved since arriving from Pekin. "There's always people that will try and discriminate against me," Thole said. "They're always people that will try to bring people like me down."