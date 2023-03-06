Jen Coghlan sits with her father, Henry Ruhl, in his 832-square-foot home in Perry, Iowa. The home, valued for taxes at $81,470, is Ruhl’s main asset. Ruhl intends to leave the house to Coghlan after he dies, but she expects she’ll have to sell it to settle a large bill from the state Medicaid program for the care of her mother, who died in January 2022.