DES MOINES — Iowa’s attorney general is warning people to watch for price gouging and scams that prey on fears about the COVID-19 virus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an emergency disaster declaration for Iowa, which triggers the state’s laws on price gouging. Gouging is defined as “raising prices unreasonably above the price at which the merchandise or service was sold in the usual course of business immediately prior to the onset of the emergency.”
Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said Tuesday the rule that applies both to the emergency and a recovery period of up to six months. It does not apply to price increases caused by higher prices sellers may have to pay for transportation and other costs.
“Price gouging is substantially raising prices for needed goods or services,” Miller said. “This is illegal and is something our office will pursue.”
The law applies to more than just in-store costs. Miller’s office has already spoken with Amazon, which had some exorbitantly high prices listed by some sellers for things like hand sanitizer and protective masks. Amazon replied that it had removed some products and suspended accounts for price gouging.
Scammers may also try to prey on people’s fears by selling fake products or soliciting donations for nonexistent relief efforts. Miller’s office recommends using caution with such offers or requests.