OTTUMWA — The stage of the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival will be silent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The AGPAF Board of Directors has decided that it is in the best interest of our community, our production staff and our performers to cancel the June 2020 Festival,” read a statement on the organization’s Facebook page. “We are saddened and frustrated to take this step, but we unanimously agreed that for everyone’s safety and out of respect for our struggling business community that supports us generously, now is not the time to forge ahead.”
AGPAF’s planned production of Disney’s “Newsies” has been rescheduled for 2021.