FAIRFIELD — The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Shades of Blue jazz ensemble will present a concert at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center May 7 at 7 p.m.
The family-friendly, all-ages event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. For ticket information, visit www.FairfieldACC.com.
Shades of Blue is a group of 12 professional musicians whose music inspires patriotism, connects communities with military service members, and honors our country’s veterans.
Concert attendees are just as likely to hear the music of contemporary jazz composers as the classic sounds of Benny Goodman or Glenn Miller. The band features instrumental and vocal soloists, as well as compositions and arrangements by its own talented members.
Small ensembles or individuals may be available for performances and interviews during local news and public interest programs. Please contact (336) 405-3961 or email Caleb.Brinkley@us.af.mil to make arrangements.