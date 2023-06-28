Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to hinder air quality and visibility in eastern Iowa, leading the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to extend their air quality advisory.
The area has spent much of the week under such an advisory. The new one issued Wednesday by the DNR covers all counties east of Interstate 35. Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas through Thursday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.
The DNR recommends people reduce long or intense outdoor activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve.
The national standard for fine particulate matter is 35 micrograms per cubic meter averaged over a 24-hour period, and this level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Groups sensitive to particulate matter include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. Fine particulate levels could reach levels considered “unhealthy” where even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities.
Real-time air quality maps and information about the air quality index can be found on EPA’s airnow.gov site. A graphic approximation of the extent and trajectory of the smoke plume can be seen on the map at fire.airnow.gov/.
EPA’s specific guidelines on what precautions can be taken to minimize the impact of high ozone and fine particulate levels are available at airnow.gov/activity-guides.
According to Wapello County Emergency Management, local fire departments have received numerous smoke complaint calls. Anyone who goes outside but needs a mask can get them for free at Wapello County Public Health in the Wapello Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.