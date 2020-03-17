ALBIA — Chromebooks will be distributed to Albia students in an effort to allow them the means to pursue education while school is out of session due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The computers will be distributed curbside on Thursday, March 19. Parents only will be allowed to pick up the computers at the Grant Center and Lincoln Center. Parents may enter the Lincoln Center building to pick up items from lockers if needed, but students may not enter.
Students in high school and middle school may enter their buildings if they need to retrieve essential items from their lockers while picking up the Chromebooks.
Here’s the schedule:
K-2 (Grant Center) - Parents Only
3-6:30 p.m.
Drive through at the front entrance using the circle drive. We will ask that you pull up to the curb and we will bring the Chromebook to you.
3rd-6th (Lincoln Center) - Parents Only
3-6:30 p.m.
Please go to the west side of the building by the gym door. We will ask that you pull up to the curb and we will bring the Chromebook to you. If you need to pick up items from a locker please pull around to the east side parking lot and come in after you have gotten the Chromebook. We are asking that only parents enter the building.
7th-12th Jr/Sr High - Students
3-4 p.m. Seventh and 12th grades
4-5 p.m. Eighth and ninth grades
5-6 p.m. 10th and 11th grades
Students will be permitted into the building to obtain essential items from their locker if needed.
High school students please enter through the main entrance. Junior High students please enter through the Junior High doors on the north side of the building. Traffic will be controlled at the door. We ask that everyone do the best they can to enter at your scheduled time for safety reasons, though we will provide flexibility as needed.