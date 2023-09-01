DES MOINES — Ribbons and banners were awarded at the Boer Goat Show judged August 20 at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Area competitors who were awarded are listed below:
Commercial Doe, Class 3
11) Jaycee Long, Eddyville
12) White Diamond Livestock, Ottumwa
Commercial Doe, Class 4
2) Regan Middlesworth, Ottumwa
Commercial Doe, Class 5
8) Jaylea Koffman, Eddyville
10) Clifton Sines, Fremont
Commercial Doe, Class 9
2) Middlesworth Farms, Ottumwa
Buck Kid - 6 to Under 9 Mo. -- Nov 21, 2022 - Feb 20, 2023
4) Cason Boer Goats, Albia
Doe Kid - 6 to Under 9 Mo. -- Nov 21, 2022 - Feb 20, 2023
5) Cason Boer Goats, Albia
Yearling Doe - 12 to Under 16 Mo. -- April 21 - Aug 20, 2022
4) Circle A Farms, Albia
Yearling Doe - 16 to Under 20 Mo.--Dec 21, 2021-Apr 20, 2022
1) JM Genetics, Ottumwa
4) Cason Boer Goats, Albia
6) JM Genetics, Ottumwa
Yearling Doe - 20 to Under 24 Mo. -- Aug 21 - Dec 20, 2021
3) Cason Boer Goats, Albia
Yearling Division Champion & Reserve
Reserve) Jm Genetics, Ottumwa
Open Market Wether, Class 6
9) White Diamond Livestock, Ottumwa
Open Market Wether, Class 7
8) Circle A Farms, Albia
PERCENTAGE BOER DOES
Doe Kid - 0 to Under 3 Mo. -- May 21 - Aug 20, 2023
1) JM Genetics, Ottumwa
2) JM Genetics, Ottumwa
Doe Kid - 6 to Under 9 Mo. -- Nov 21, 2022 - Feb 20, 2023
1) Cason Boer Goats, Albia
10) White Diamond Livestock, Ottumwa
12) JM Genetics, Ottumwa
Yearling Doe - 16 to Under 20 Mo.--Dec 21, 2021-Apr 20, 2022
2) Cason Boer Goats, Albia
Junior Division Champion & Reserve
Champion) Cason Boer Goats, Albia
Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion
Grand) Cason Boer Goats, Albia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.