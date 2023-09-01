DES MOINES — Ribbons and banners were awarded at the Boer Goat Show judged August 20 at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

Area competitors who were awarded are listed below:

Commercial Doe, Class 3

11) Jaycee Long, Eddyville

12) White Diamond Livestock, Ottumwa

Commercial Doe, Class 4

2) Regan Middlesworth, Ottumwa

Commercial Doe, Class 5

8) Jaylea Koffman, Eddyville

10) Clifton Sines, Fremont

Commercial Doe, Class 9

2) Middlesworth Farms, Ottumwa

Buck Kid - 6 to Under 9 Mo. -- Nov 21, 2022 - Feb 20, 2023

4) Cason Boer Goats, Albia

Doe Kid - 6 to Under 9 Mo. -- Nov 21, 2022 - Feb 20, 2023

5) Cason Boer Goats, Albia

Yearling Doe - 12 to Under 16 Mo. -- April 21 - Aug 20, 2022

4) Circle A Farms, Albia

Yearling Doe - 16 to Under 20 Mo.--Dec 21, 2021-Apr 20, 2022

1) JM Genetics, Ottumwa

4) Cason Boer Goats, Albia

6) JM Genetics, Ottumwa

Yearling Doe - 20 to Under 24 Mo. -- Aug 21 - Dec 20, 2021

3) Cason Boer Goats, Albia

Yearling Division Champion & Reserve

Reserve) Jm Genetics, Ottumwa

Open Market Wether, Class 6

9) White Diamond Livestock, Ottumwa

Open Market Wether, Class 7

8) Circle A Farms, Albia

PERCENTAGE BOER DOES

Doe Kid - 0 to Under 3 Mo. -- May 21 - Aug 20, 2023

1) JM Genetics, Ottumwa

2) JM Genetics, Ottumwa

Doe Kid - 6 to Under 9 Mo. -- Nov 21, 2022 - Feb 20, 2023

1) Cason Boer Goats, Albia

10) White Diamond Livestock, Ottumwa

12) JM Genetics, Ottumwa

Yearling Doe - 16 to Under 20 Mo.--Dec 21, 2021-Apr 20, 2022

2) Cason Boer Goats, Albia

Junior Division Champion & Reserve

Champion) Cason Boer Goats, Albia

Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion

Grand) Cason Boer Goats, Albia

