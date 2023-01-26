ALBIA — The Albia Community School District has hired a familiar face as its next superintendent.
The district made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday, stating it has "offered a contract for the position of superintendent of schools to Mr. Richard Montgomery."
Montgomery, who will begin his new role July 1, is the current junior high and high school principal. He received his bachelor's in secondary education and mathematics from the University of Idaho, then earned a master's in educational administration from Iowa State, where he also finished his superintendent licensure.
Montgomery began his teaching career in Metlakatla, Alaska, as a math teacher in grades 7-12. He also taught math at Moravia before moving to Albia and becoming its assistant principal for grades 7-12, and then his current role.
Montgomery will replace Kevin Crall, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Crall was named Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa for the 2020-21 school year.
