RURAL ALBIA — One Albia man is dead while another was injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision in western Monroe County.
The Iowa State Patrol said in a preliminary crash report that 30-year-old Andrew Justin Gunter, of Albia, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Highway 34. The vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a Ideal Ready Mix cement truck driven by 58-year-old Steve Royce Chamberlain, of Chariton.
After the truck collided with the driver's side of the cement truck, it rolled over and came to a rest on its roof. The semi then rolled as it entered the north ditch of the roadway.
Gunter was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Tyler Eugene Kipfer, of Albia, was injured and taken by air ambulance to MercyOne Des Moines.
Chamberlain was not injured in the collision, according to the report.
The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, and was located near 197th Trail on Highway 34, about 6.5 miles west of Albia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.