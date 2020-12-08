ALBIA — Police are searching for a man involved in a hit and run that injured a pedestrian.
Those with information on the whereabouts of Joshua Burk, 44, of Lovilia, are asked to contact the Monroe County Law Center at 641-932-7815. Callers can remain anonymous.
At 9:35 p.m. Sunday, the Albia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the 200 block of Second Avenue East in Albia for the report of a male lying in the road. Officers determined that the male had been struck by a vehicle intentionally. Police say Burk was the driver.
Investigators say the incident was caught on security video from a neighboring home. Police say that the video showed the victim walking toward the vehicle, and then the vehicle began to speed towards the victim, striking him.
A press release from the Albia Police Department said the suspect fled from authorities at speeds over 100 mph northbound out of Albia, but authorities were not able to arrest Burk.
Charges are pending against Burk, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The condition of the male victim was not made available, but he was transported to the Monroe County Hospital by ground ambulance.