ALBIA — Fifteen Albia High School graduates were awarded 2020-21 college scholarships by the Rino and Ruth Della Vedova Scholarship Trust, which was created in 1990.
Awards were announced at the high school's awards program May 21, and funds may be used only for tuition, book and lab expenses, and room and board.
The list of recipients is as follows:
Joe Beary, son of Patrick and Andrea Beary
Trent Garver, son of Matthew and Julie Garver
Jer McAninich, son of Kirk and Susan McAninch
Brandon Persons, son of John and Sara Persons
Karter Spieler, son of Mike and Kay Spieler
Andrew Winke, son of Bill and Pam Winke
Bradley Yenger, son of Jeff and Carol Yenger
Barrett Bonnett, son of Dustin and Dola Bonnett
Ian Flahive, son of Donna Flahive
Sherryl Rowe, daughter of Alan and Arnie Rowe
Michael Thomas, son of Justin Thomas and Janelle Knapp
Adam Weber, son of Andrew and Michele Weber
David Fisher, son of Darin and Jeni Fisher
Brock Ratliff, son of Todd and Kim Ratliff
Travis Sheffield, son of Trent and Angie Sheffield
Award recipients must pursue a post-high school accredited course of study in, or closely related to, the fields of architecture or engineering in Iowa, and must demonstrate an interest in working in the state upon college graduation.
To date, the trust has awarded over $1.7 million in scholarships to Albia graduates.