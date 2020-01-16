OTTUMWA — An Albia woman faces a charge of attempted murder after authorities accused her of cooperating with a plan to kill an Ottumwa man.
Stacey Crabbe, 41, 2250 665th Ave., Albia, was arrested by the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday on the charge. A criminal complaint was filed Jan. 10, with a warrant for Crabbe’s arrest issued the same day.
The intended victim is not named in the complaint, though it shows the residence is in the 800 block of West Main Street. It said an unidentified co-defendant “fired one round at the victim,” who fled.
Crabbe, according to the complaint, “acted in concert with two other individuals to coordinate this incident.” She is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
Attempted murder is a Class B felony and carries up to 25 years in prison.