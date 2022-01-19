ALBIA — An Albia woman was killed when her sport-utility vehicle collided with Amtrak's California Zephyr Wednesday morning in rural Albia.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 10:14 a.m. 58-year-old Melinda Sue Stewart was traveling south on 695th Avenue near 165th Street when her Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck on the passenger side by the eastbound train.
Stewart, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.