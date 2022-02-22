OTTUMWA — From the lower rungs of medicine to the most visible profile, Joy Alexander's one constant has always been the same.
"I really just want to help people feel better," she said. "When people get what they need, the whole system runs well."
That concept hasn't changed now that Alexander has been named CEO of River Hills Community Health Center. Alexander, who joined River Hills on Feb. 7, has spent almost 30 years in the medical field, even dabbled in teaching at the University of Iowa, Buena Vista University and Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.
Alexander succeeds Rick Johnson, who led the health center for 16 years. And Alexander is well aware of what Johnson did with River Hills, having seen the transformation from just up the road at Ottumwa Regional Health Center for a dozen years as vice president of behavioral health and inpatient and outpatient clinics.
"I think the care teams of people have been the most solid addition to the medical community, and you wouldn't get that in a private or larger collaborative working relationship," Alexander said Monday.
"It's funny, sometimes we think we're competing with others," she said. "And the truth is there still aren't enough providers in our southeast Iowa region. There's so much business to go around."
Alexander comes from a behavioral health background and is a licensed independent social worker (LISW) and licensed clinical social worker (LCSW). She was working in the school of medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia before returning to her old stomping grounds, as she grew up in Eldon "with brothers racing at Eldon and a family agricultural background."
Alexander believes the empathetic part of her background as a therapist can serve her well leading River Hills, especially as the health center's mental health department starts to reach into school districts.
"You start to just learn to relate to people and kind of meet them where they're at, and not everybody is on the same trajectory as far as understanding health care," she said. "We've got a lot of work to do to help heal people, whether they're uninsured or fully insured."
Alexander believes she's fortunate to inherit a health center with a strong foundation. She noted there has been very little turnover among staff, which numbers 184, and her aim is to know the staff on an individual level.
"I feel so strongly that River Hills has grown in the right direction that I don't care whose fingerprints are on it," Alexander said of her ambitions. "I care that we continue to improve the lives of others around us, whether that's through behavioral care, dental care, OB care. They're all part of a well-rounded person, so I'm not eager to my stamp on it necessarily.
"But I am eager to help more people extend our reach, and help more people find happy health care," she said. "Good health care. I think it's so important for a community member to be able to see the same person again and again, because that kind of relationship helps eliminate anything falling through the cracks, so we can help assure that the best care is done."
When Johnson retired, he noted many things that were still incomplete and waiting for the next person to try to implement. Alexander believes that is important, but that any additional services should be patient-centered, with the patient's input carrying much of the weight.
"Anytime we can do an assessment of the customer base and find that we're not meeting a need, then I believe the board, the physician, etc., would move in that direction," she said. "I do think there's a lot of mental health for youth that we're still missing, but Ottumwa and this community have done a great job with school-based care."
Alexander also said River Hills, which charges patients on a sliding-fee system based on gross monthly income, could continue to expand "if we have the personnel to do so." The most recent expansion came in 2020 when it opened a pediatric clinic in Oskaloosa.
"It really comes down to where we see there might be a gap," she said. "So an assessment every year gives us the ability to say, 'It looks like there's a pretty high depression rate, or it looks like opioids are a problem over here in this county. Then we can match that.
"It's about living as happily and healthy as we can, and that's what really at the core of what River Hills is about," Alexander said. "I think that's the secret sauce to River Hills, to make sure we treat the whole person and not miss any of those gaps, and figure out how we can get the most quality health care for the dollar."