OTTUMWA — The River Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors has appointed Joy Alexander as the facility's new chief executive officer.
Alexander replaces Rick Johnson, who retired Dec. 31 after 16 years with the organization.
Alexander holds a doctor of business administration with an emphasis in rural health care systems, a master's in social work and is dually licensed in both Iowa as a Licensed Independent Social Worker (LISW) and in Missouri as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW).
Alexander has over 29 years of experience in healthcare leadership, strategic growth, inpatient and outpatient behavioral health, and has been a professor at Buena Vista University, University of Iowa, Culver-Stockton College, and most recently worked in the School of Medicine (Family & Community Medicine) at the University of Missouri.
With over 180 employees, River Hills offers medical, dental, behavioral health, pediatrics and women’s health and family planning services to an eight-county area in southeast Iowa.