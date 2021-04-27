OTTUMWA — More counties in Iowa are declining vaccine allocations for the upcoming week, and they include all six counties in the Courier's coverage area.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed the growing list of counties declining vaccine allocations includes Wapello, Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Monroe and Van Buren.
The dwindling demand has become apparent in recent weeks as the number of counties declining shipments of COVID-19 vaccines increased to all but 19 of the state's counties.
Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds urged Iowans to get vaccinated because she viewed it as a key factor in returning to normal this year.
Reynolds said, "I want to appeal to everyone who's hesitating: If you're opting to wait and see, what are you waiting for? If you've been a hard no from the start, what's your reason? And if you can't answer those questions, we hope that you take the time to reconsider."
All Iowans over the age of 16 years old are now eligible to receive the vaccines.
For Appanoose, Van Buren and Wapello, it's the second straight week the counties have declined shipments.
Iowa has now given 2,154,556 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 10,709 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.9% of its population. About 31.4% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 26.3% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 9,194. Another 2,458 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 4,973 in Jefferson, 3,575 in Appanoose, 2,097 in Monroe, 1,971 in Davis and 1,656 in Van Buren.
New state data on Tuesday showed another 346 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,927 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were three new cases in Appanoose County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Monroe, two in Wapello, one in Davis and one in Jefferson.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 184 as of Tuesday morning. There were 35 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 6.2%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.