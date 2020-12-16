MADISON, Wis. — Ottumwa is one of 14 communities that will receive holiday food boxes from an Alliant Energy donation.
The company announced a $100,000 donation that will feed 2,000 families this holiday season.
Ottumwa joins Burlington, Cedar Rapids/Marion, Clinton, Dubuque, Marshalltown and Mason City as Iowa communities to benefit. Four Oaks will distribute the boxes in their various programs.
Hy-Vee provided food at a discounted rate to Alliant Energy and helped assemble the boxes. The boxes will also include a gift certificate for fresh meat, seafood or dairy products for each family to select at their local Hy-Vee.
According to Feeding America, more than 80 percent of the nation's food banks are seeing increased numbers for people served due to the COVID-19 pandemic.