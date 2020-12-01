CEDAR RAPIDS — Alliant Energy is seeking applications for its 2021 Innovation scholarships as the company recognizes outstanding community leadership. Up to 25 students will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help them reach their academic goals.
Applicants for the annual scholarships will be asked to write an essay that identifies a problem in their community and presents an innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.
Recipients will be selected based on the content of the essay, participation in a leadership role in community service activities and volunteer work, grade point average and standardized test scores.
Applicants must be age 24 or under, and enroling for the first time at an undergraduate school. They also must be a dependent child of a current Alliant Energy customer or a customer themselves.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 17, 2021, and must be submitted online at scholarsapply.org/alliantenergyinnovation.
In 2020, more than 130 students received scholarships from Alliant Energy, contributing to more than $150,000 to offset tuition costs and student loans.