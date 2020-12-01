OTTUMWA [mdash]Jean Ellen Galpin, 81, of Ottumwa, died at 10:50 a.m. November 30, 2020 in Marion. She was born May 6, 1939 in Highland Center to Noel and Zua Bottorff Baker. Jean married Ray Galpin on June 3, 1960 and he preceded in death on February 9, 1996. A graduate of Hedrick High Schoo…