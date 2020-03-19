OTTUMWA — Alliant Energy has announced it is suspending disconnections for Iowa customers for the duration of the public health emergency declared for the COVID-19 outbreak.
The suspensions, which are temporary, mean the company will not disconnect service for nonpayment. Late fees are also being waived due to the financial hardships that have hit many people as businesses closed or sharply reduced hours.
The company is encouraging people to set up payment plans based on their ability to pay, which can be done online. The company’s website, which includes information about payment options and mobile options, is at alliantenergy.com.