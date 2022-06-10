The 10th anniversary aeason of the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival opens with Adam Guettel’s "The Light in the Piazza" today, and continues through Monday at the Temple of Creative Arts located at 529 E. Main St. in Ottumwa.
This six-time Tony Award-winning musical is based on a 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer. The story follows Margaret Johnson, a North Carolina mother on a grand Italian tour with her daughter, Clara, in Florence in the summer of 1953.
A young Italian man, Fabrizio, becomes enamored with Clara, which presents Johnson, whose own marriage has failed emotionally, with a dilemma. Clara has suffered trauma in her childhood and is not all she first seems. Margaret is forced to face the secret that has lived in the shadows far too long, while facing the stark reality of her own life's hopes and dreams.
“It’s a tour de force of musical theater,” said Dennis Willhoit, executive artistic Director of the annual festival, in a press release. “The music is beautiful, and the characters are complex. It’s not the most widely performed piece in the canon because of the demanding nature of the roles, but it is a show that will touch your soul.”
The production is under the stage direction of Grant Carriker, with costume design by Merrie Lawson-Smith, hair and makeup design by Patti Durflinger and lighting design by Brayden Biersner. Michael Gookin is the pianist and assistant music director.
Tickets are available online at www.americangothicfest.org or by calling the Temple Box Office at (641) 575-2366. Saturday and Monday shows begin at 7:30 pm and Sunday begins at 2 p.m.