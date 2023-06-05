OTTUMWA — The highly anticipated American Gothic Performing Arts Festival is set to make its return to Ottumwa on Friday through June 26.
Celebrating its 11th anniversary, the festival promises an extraordinary season filled with mesmerizing performances, thought-provoking plays, and exceptional young talent from around the region and nation.
Opening weekend, which kicks off Friday, will set the tone for an unforgettable experience. Audiences will be captivated by a diverse array of performances, including theater, dance, and music, showcasing the rich tapestry of artistic expression. This immersive weekend will offer an opportunity for attendees to indulge in the full breadth of the festival's offerings, leaving them inspired and enthralled.
The highlight of the weekend will be the prestigious Arts Gala, taking place on Saturday. Distinguished guests, patrons and artists will gather in the Terrace Garden of the Temple of Creative Arts to celebrate the start of the festival. The Arts Gala will feature captivating performances, delectable cuisine and an opportunity to engage with the talented artists who bring the festival to life.
There will be a live auction of a New York City trip and tickets to the new revival of "Sweeney Todd" starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford and featuring AGPA Festival alum Felix Torrez-Ponce, Chef Tables and more. Proceeds from the auction will be shared between AGPA and the Bridge View Center Theater.
Debuting on Sunday, Kansas City playwright Victor Wishna's highly anticipated play, inspired by true local events at the former B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Ottumwa, will take center stage. The play was a finalist in the 2022 National Jewish Playwriting Contest. Titled "Tree of Life," this evocative production explores themes of resilience, community and the power of the human spirit. Wishna's storytelling combined with the performances of the cast will transport audiences to a world of gripping emotions and profound introspection. This debut production is funded in part by the Louis and Frances Swinken Supporting Foundation of the Jewish Community Foundation of Kansas City.
"We are thrilled to present the 2023 American Gothic Performing Arts Festival," executive artistic director Dennis Willhoit said in a press release. "This season promises to be our most extraordinary yet, and we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable journey through the arts."
With a lineup encompassing a range of performances, workshops and special events, the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival is poised to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. Be a part of this remarkable celebration of creativity and reserve your tickets now at AmericanGothicFest.org.
