FAIRFIELD — Even the brief return of winter this week doesn't change the fact that, soon enough, tractors and planters will rolling through the fields across Iowa.
The changes in weather, however, may be the least of the concerns for farmers this spring. The outbreak of the coronavirus has caused uncertainty in the market place and created a new obstacle when it comes to ensuring the health of farmers across the country.
This year's planting season is off to a better start than last year, when wet weather forced farmers to begin planting late in the spring and return to the field to replant flooded acres.
"I can't even get last year out of my head. That was such a train wreck. I'd want to avoid that situation ever again in my life," Jefferson County farmer Pat Hammes said. "This year is looking good, except for the prices. The biggest thing we're concerned with right now is the impact this (coronavirus) is going to have on the food supply."
The past two weeks have seen a rise in cases of COVID-19 across Iowa, including new hotspots in Black Hawk County and Louisa County. Cases in Black Hawk County nearly doubled in less than a week after an outbreak in the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo.
Tyson said Wednesday two workers died following an outbreak at its Columbus Junction plant, where at least 148 have become infected. That plant has been closed since April 6, but the company hopes to reopen it as early as next week.
The outbreak of cases at the two plants are just part of the impact the coronavirus is having on the farming community. Iowa State University's executive summary estimates overall annual damage of roughly $788 million for corn, $213 million for soybean, over $2.5 billion for ethanol, $658 million for fed cattle, $34 million for calves and feeder cattle and $2.1 billion for hogs.
"It's a bad situation right now. They're going to kill the ethanol market if they haven't already with oil prices so low," Hammes said. "It's been like this ever since I've been farming. It always seems like there's some crisis right around the corner you always seem to get through. You just have to stay positive and hope for the best."
One more new challenge for farmers across the country is to stay healthy. Recent guidelines from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska provided guidelines for farmers and ranchers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including eliminating exposure, finding as many ways as possible to reduce person-to-person contact, using administrative authority to establish new work guidelines as necessary and making use of all appropriate Personal Protective Equipment.
"One thing I've told everyone that works on the farm with us is that, if you have a cold or feel sick, don't come to work," Hammes said. "Everyone's been doing the right things, taking the right precautions. We've been wiping down doors and making sure everything is as clean as possible.
"The one thing about farming is, for the most part, you're not really super close to each other. I think living in a rural area does help. So far, we've been pretty fortunate."