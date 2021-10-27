ALBIA — An eastbound Amtrak train collided with a vehicle late Wednesday morning in a rural area northeast of Albia in Monroe County, leaving one person seriously injured.
The California Zephyr, according to Amtrak's Twitter account, was "stopped just west of Ottumwa due to a vehicle incident." According to Amtrak's train-tracker application on its website, the train was stopped north of 160th Street, which is also north of the community of Avery.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, a garbage truck driven by Kyle Vincent Redinger, 33 of Fairfield, was traveling eastbound on 160th Street from 695th Street, and was struck broadside by the train as it was trying to cross the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks. Redinger was not wearing a seat belt.
Redinger was ejected from the truck and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital. None of the passengers on the train sustained injury, but one member of the train crew sustained minor injuries and refused medical care.
The train, which was already 2 1/2 hours late and was delayed an extra 10 hours by the time it reached the Ottumwa station. The train is scheduled to arrive in Ottumwa at 9 a.m, but didn't arrive until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office assisted the ISP with the accident.