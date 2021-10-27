OTTUMWA [mdash]Martha Chisman, 95, formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa died on October 20, 2021 at Pleasantville, IA. She was born April 17, 1926 in Ottumwa, Iowa to W. R. "Dick" and Robena Haddow Tozer. She married Gene C. Chisman on August 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2013. She gr…