ALBIA — An eastbound Amtrak train collided with a vehicle late Wednesday morning in a rural area northeast of Albia in Monroe County.
The California Zephyr, according to Amtrak's Twitter account, was "stopped just west of Ottumwa due to a vehicle incident." According to Amtrak's train-tracker application on its website, the train was stopped north of 160th Street, which is also north of the community of Avery.
According to Amtrak officials, in a report by KCCI-TV, no one on the train was injured, and a cause of the accident has not been determined.