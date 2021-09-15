OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School senior Delanie Handling tried texting both Addison Ransom and Kiley Heller early Wednesday morning. No answer from either.
That's because they were among five student volunteers participating in a good cause, as they were casualties in a "Distracted/Impaired Driving: Know the Consequences" mock simulation that took place in front of about 650 juniors and seniors in the pit area just behind the high school.
In the drill, Heller was thrown from the windshield of a car and Ransom died en route to the hospital after a staged head-on collision on Center Avenue just north of the high school.
What turned out to be a bewildering experience at first was purely emotional and harrowing once the mock funerals were held in the OHS auditorium.
"Addison does not miss a day. And we're texting or calling her like, 'Addison, where are you?'" Handling said. "But she couldn't answer us or tell us anything. We always go to classes together."
"The realist part that was so scary was literally sitting right here (in the auditorium)," said fellow senior Anna Wellings, who recalled being in an accident as a freshman. "I knew it was fake, but I kept crying because it was so real."
And that's exactly what Sadie Monaghan hoped for.
The nurse and mother of two high school students collaborated with the school administration, nurses in Indian Hills Community College's program, local emergency personnel, Southern Iowa Mental Health and other businesses to create a realistic setting that has occurred on too many roads to count. It was a six-month process to put together a riveting simulation.
Drunk driving, distracted driving, texting, vaping, etc. Monaghan wanted the shock value of the morning to mean something.
"I pull up to kids at stoplights all the time, and they're doing six things rather than driving a car," she said. "So we decided that, yes, we needed this. This is for our students, and this is our community coming together to provide something for our young adult population."
One of the volunteers was senior Cole Denner, who portrayed a drunk driver and was arrested during the simulation. The mock scenario also hit close to home for him, as he was rear-ended in an accident in January.
"Initially I thought, 'This will be really cool.' Because I've personally been in a car accident," Denner said. "It's very scary, especially if you're not prepared for it."
Ottumwa firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the habitants of one car, and Denner was given a breathalyzer test by an Ottumwa police offer to show the procedures that emergency personnel go through at the scene of an accident.
Wellings acknowledged being one of those who can get distracted behind the wheel.
"I did not think I would be crying, but it's just crazy how real it can be and how fast it can happen," she said. "I know sometimes I'll look down at my phone to change some music or something. And it's a bad decision, but I just think, 'Oh, it'll be OK.'
"But it isn't. I know from my accident, it happens in a blink of an eye."
Monaghan believed it was important to take a heavy-handed approach to point out the dangers of distracted driving.
"We didn't discuss anything else. You've got to get their attention so that they know a decision could kill somebody," she said. "You can have that talk until you're blue in the face. The idea is not to torture them. It's to talk about why it's overwhelming, but unfortunately, you have to get their attention and scare the hell out of them."
Denner realizes the importance of responsible driving, though he still can be a bit timid getting behind the wheel.
"I'm still pretty scared to drive sometimes, just because you never know if people are paying attention to the road. You never know when it could happen, or if it could happen to you," he said. "This might be a simulation today, but it might not be tomorrow."