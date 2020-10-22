OTTUMWA — Organizers behind an annual free Christmas dinner said COVID-19 will change, but not stop, the tradition.
The annual Christmas Day dinner has taken place each year since 1982. It's currently sponsored by the local Masonic lodge in Ottumwa and the UAW Local 74 union.
One of the organizers, Chris Laursen, said the dinner will still take place this year. However, it will only be available by delivery.
The yearly effort provides up to six meals per household on Christmas Day.
More information will be released in December on how to request meal delivery.