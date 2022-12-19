OTTUMWA — The annual Ottumwa Free Christmas Dinner is once again taking placed on Christmas Day, and organizers are once again asking for citizens to volunteer their time to keep it going
The dinner has been an annual occurrence since 1982 and has relied on volunteers each year. The dinner will be served by delivery-only inside city limits.
Last year, approximately 1,600 meals were delivered to families.
The meal this year includes ham, mashed potatoes with white-pepper gravy, green beans, a dinner roll, dessert and drink.
Organizers have asked those interested in volunteering to call (641) 799-3096, or stop by the UFCW Hall located at 1305 E. Mary St. on Christmas Day. Meal preparation will begin at 8 a.m., and deliveries will take place between 9:30-10:30.
To request a meal, call (641) 208-4977 and provide a name, address, phone number and number of meals requested. There is a six-meal limit per household.
