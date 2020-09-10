OTTUMWA — Holiday Nights ’n Lights won’t go completely dark in 2020.
The display is set to be held again in Greater Ottumwa Park this holiday season with some modifications.
“With the proper use of GFCI protectors, the park is safe and will allow the event to continue,” said Mayor Tom Lazio after recent meetings with City Administrator Philip Ruth, the Trails Committee and Shea Greiner of Partners in Progress.
However, inclement weather, especially rain, could have an impact on the event. It is possible such conditions could cause the devices to shut down the lights, resulting is some displays not lighting up. GOPIP will make announces about weather throughout the duration of the display.
The event typically draws people from the area throughout its run. “We are happy that the event will continue and will give families some out-of-the-house time,” Lazio said.