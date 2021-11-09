OTTUMWA — Knights of Columbus organizers expect they'll serve more than 2,000 meals this Thanksgiving in Ottumwa.
The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Knights of Columbus at 123 W. Third St. in Ottumwa on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
The menu includes turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert. This food is provided through the generous support of many businesses, especially the Wapello County Foundation, as well as many other individuals in the Ottumwa community. There is no charge to the customers.
Cooks are in place to prepare the food, but volunteers are still being sought to help box the meals as well as help with distribution and delivery. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 9:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Meals will be boxed and deliveries will begin at 9:30 a.m. Volunteers willing to help with curbside services are asked to arrive at 10:45 a.m., and those wishing to help with cleanup should arrive by 11:30 a.m.
For those receiving food deliveries, those are expected to take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Reservations are needed for those wishing to have meals delivered to their homes. Reservations can be made beginning on Monday, Nov. 15 and will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 24. Reservations can be made between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. by calling one of the following numbers: Jennifer at 641-660-4290, Sylvia at 641-980-4735, or Angie or Koree at 641-226-2313.
If changes are required to previously-made reservations, changes will be accepted on Thursday, Nov. 25. Changes should be called to Angie at 641-226-2313 no later than 11 a.m.
There will not be a dine-in service option, but curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. No reservations are needed for curbside pick-ups. No one will be turned away, if they need a place to warm up and eat their meal.