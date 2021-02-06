OTTUMWA — Another Wapello County resident has died from the coronavirus, according to state data reported Saturday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health showed Wapello County at 103 deaths as of Saturday morning, one more than was reported the day before. State data shows the new death was a female 70-79 with pre-existing conditions.
It was one of 41 new deaths reported Saturday, which occurred between November and February. Deaths are commonly delayed by days and weeks as the state confirms each one.
Iowa reported another 564 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday from 2,637 new individuals tested. There were four cases in Wapello, seven in Monroe, five in Jefferson, four in Davis, and three in Appanoose.
Statewide hospitalizations were down to 336 in Iowa, with 67 in an intensive care unit.
The 14-day positivity rate in Iowa was 8.9%. Monroe County, which had declined in recent days, was back to the highest rate in the Courier’s coverage area at 12.9%.