OTTUMWA — Meteorologist Kenny Podrazik from the National Weather Service said southeast Iowans are going to face winter weather again starting later this week
Podrazik said there will be some light rain Wednesday morning. Some could turn into freezing drizzle in the early morning hours, but temperatures will warm through the night. Wednesday’s high should be around 39 degrees.
The catch? The high temperature will arrive at about 9 a.m. Temperatures will fall for the rest of the day. By sundown temperatures will be only in the upper 20s.
Wednesday night brings the return of truly cold air. The low will be around 6 degrees. Thursday will struggle to reach the low 20s. That night is when the next storm moves in, with snow expected to begin falling after midnight.
“Friday will be the biggest impact of the storm,” Podrazik said. “There will be heavy snow, blustering wind across the southeastern and northern parts of the state. Ottumwa will still have a moderate snowfall range during that time.”
Snow could continue into Saturday, but most should end by noon that day. Windy conditions will make it feel much colder than the expected high of 29.
Reinforcing cold arrives Saturday night. A low of around 4 degrees will set up several days of cold weather.
“Sunday could also expect a pretty decent cold snap,” Podrazik said. The high will not get out of the low teens, and Sunday night’s low could approach zero in Ottumwa.
As last weekend’s storm showed, changes are certainly possible. That system brought much more ice than forecasters originally expected, and far less snow. With several days to go before the storm arrives, nothing is set in stone.
Podrazik said residents planning to travel should check for regular updates as the storm nears.