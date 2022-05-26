FAIRFIELD — The anti-CO2 pipeline group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement will be holding an informational meeting June 10 at the Fairfield Public Library to discuss the Navigator carbon-capture pipeline proposed to run through Jefferson County.
The meeting will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. and will consist of presentations from the three pipelines in Iowa. The meeting will also provide a time for engagement for concerned residents of the area as well as "bringing community members together to fight CO2 pipelines and plan action that will bring proposed projects to a halt," the group said in a press release.
The Navigator pipeline's proposed route includes Jefferson, Wapello, Van Buren and Keokuk counties.
The meeting is on behalf of the Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, which is made up of the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, Great Plains Action Society, Food and Water Watch and the Science and Environmental Health Network."
To attend, residents must RSVP.