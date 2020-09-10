BLOOMFIELD — The Midwest Antique Fest & Flea Market has found a new home.
After being held for the past four years in Kirksville, Missouri, the event is moving to the Davis County Fairgrounds in Bloomfield.
After having great luck with weather the first three years of the outdoor event, organizer Lindsey West said last year’s event got hit really hard with weather.
“It doesn’t matter how many vendors you have or how good the event is. If the weather’s bad or it’s raining, there won’t be a good turnout,” she said.
“We weren’t really looking to move and hadn’t really thought about it,” she added. But someone from the Davis County Fairgrounds was at the market last year, knew one of the vendors and got connected with the organizers. West and others from the event traveled to Bloomfield and took a look at the location at the fairgrounds.
“It just felt like it was a perfect fit,” West said. “It’s given us a lot more opportunity for growth and a lot more coverage for vendors. The community has been very welcoming and the fairgrounds have been great to work with.”
She said the new location for the event, set for Sept. 25-26, will allow coverage from the elements for both vendors and shoppers while offering an open-air environment for an outdoors feel. It also provides the market for room for growth and expansion of more vendors.
“We’ll have a variety of things,” West said, including antiques, repurposed items, vintage items, new items and artisan creations. She said it’s sort of a treasure hunt for people to find things to repurpose from themselves.
“People don’t always like to find the end product. They like to find things that inspire them to create themselves.”
Food vendors also set up for the event, and West says there’s a great atmosphere at the event, which she said was voted top flea market and vintage show in “Flea Market Style Magazine.”
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
This year’s show is looking at about 75 vendors.
“We lost a few vendors with coronavirus but we’ve actually gotten quite a few vendors added because so many events have been canceled and they’re looking for places to go,” West said. “Our vendors are desperate to have somewhere to go, and we’re lucky enough to be able to provide them that.”
She said the location, while covered, is an open-air environment, giving it an outdoor feeling. Wider aisles than what the event has had in the past will allow for distancing. Organizers are also working with health officials on safety protocols and sanitation stations will be available. While not required, masks will be welcomed.
“I think people are just ready to get out and live life and have a little fun,” West said. “I think that’s important for our health, too.”