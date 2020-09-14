OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire at Camelot Towers Sunday evening.
Firefighters were called to the apartment building at 5:48 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire alarm. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the seventh-floor windows of an apartment.
A press release from the Ottumwa Fire Department said the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was determined to be a burner on a stovetop being left on, the release said.
Damage to the fire was estimated at $10,000. The apartment was declared uninhabitable and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.