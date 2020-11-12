CENTERVILLE — There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Appanoose County, as active cases rose past 300.
Appanoose County, population 12,400, ranked 37th in the entire nation for virus spread, when cases in the last seven days were adjusted for population by the New York Times. The small county has a higher rate of spread than more populated places like El Paso, Texas; Cedar Rapids; Bismark, North Dakota; and New York City.
The new cases in the county pushed it to 330 active cases in the pandemic, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In the last two weeks, 30% of tests coronavirus taken by Appanoose County residents have returned positive, making it the seventh highest county in Iowa.
Between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 34 new cases in Jefferson, 23 in Marion, nine in Monroe, seven in Van Buren and four in Davis.
Iowa added 4,337 more cases of COVID-19 in that time span, with 30 new deaths. There were 8,562 Iowans tested for the first time and 1,146 new recoveries reported.
Hospitalizations were again at record levels. Iowa reported 1,208 were hospitalized, a record-high. There were 215 patients in an intensive care unit, another record-high. In the last 24 hours, 207 have been admitted into a hospital.
Area hospitals are reporting high numbers, but so far they are managing.
The Ottumwa Regional Health Center said while numbers are rising they still have capacity.
MercyOne Centerville Medical Center, which reported capacity numbers earlier in the week, said beds have become available.
Both hospitals reminded patients even if numbers are reported at or near capacity they should still seek health care.
“We do not want to discourage people from seeking care at Mercy One Centerville either for COVID symptoms or other serious health issues that require medical intervention,” Ann Young, the vice president for healthcare experience at the hospital said. “Our emergency room is open 24/7 and sees patients regardless of the inpatient volume. Every patient who comes to the emergency room is seen, treated and/or advanced for further care.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds has scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. It will air on Iowa PBS and be streamed on the Governor's Facebook page, as well as broadcast and streamed by other media outlets.